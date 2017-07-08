collections
8 July 2017

Top Ten FashionFeeds hashtag #music
(Postings concerning music tracks, videos)

Data Source: FashionFeeds by Fashionoffice
(Feedburner statistics generated for last 7 days on 8 July 2017)

Last 7 days

NEW at the 7 days ranking
(includes changes to latest charts)

1 #Music video 'Feels' ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, Big Sean by Calvin Harris, album 'Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1' (released today)
2 #Music 'Cash Out' by Calvin Harris ft. ScHoolboy Q, PARTYNEXTDOOR, D.R.A.M), album 'Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1' (released today)
3 #Music 'Big Fish' by Vince Staples, album 'Big Fish Theory' (out now)
4 #Music 'Man of War' by Radiohead, album 'OK Computer OKNOTOK 1997 2017' (out now)
5 #Music 'Signs of Life' by Arcade Fire, album 'Everything Now' (28 July)
6 #Music new at SpotifyUSViral 'Unforgettable' by French Montana ft Swae Lee
7 #Music video (collaboration with Raf Simons for Calvin Klein) 'I Dare You' by The xx
8 #Music dance video 'Directions' by Ane Brun, album 'When I'm Free' (released 2015)
9 #Music video for Ellie Goulding X Deichmann SS17 shoe collection 'Something In The Way You Move'
10 #Music Top on SpotifyViralUK 'Wild Thoughts' ft Rihanna, Bryson Tiller by DJ Khaled, album 'Grateful' (out now)


