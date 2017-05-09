collections
culture
cuisine
motor
music
search

confashion

beautyme

Fashion Feeds
fashion.at/mobile






fashionoffice - magazine search articles get the trendletter

9 May 2017

Top Ten FashionFeeds hashtag #music
(Postings concerning music tracks, videos)

Data Source: FashionFeeds by Fashionoffice
(Feedburner statistics generated for last 7 days on 9 May 2017)

Last 7 days

NEW at the 7 days ranking
(includes changes to latest charts)

1 #Music 'Godzilla' by Anna Lunoe (released today; on tour in US)
2 #Music 'Sex Murder Party' ft Jamie Principle, Zebra Katz by Gorillaz, album 'Humanz'
3 #Music video 'Roller Skates' by Nick Hakim, debut album 'Green Twins' (19 May via ATO Records)
4 #Music video 'Thunder' by Imagine Dragons, from the upcoming new album
5 #Music 'She's My Collar' ft Kali Uchis by Gorillaz, album 'Humanz' (released today)
6 #Music new at SpotifyUKViral 'Lose Your Love' by Joe Goddard, album 'Electric Lines'
7 #Music Gorillaz' 'The Apprentice' ft Rag'n'Bone Man, Zebra Katz, RAY BLK, album 'Humanz' (28 Apr)
8 #Music 'Bon Appétit' ft hip-hop trio Migos by Katy Perry, from forthcoming album
9 #Music Afropop 'Bofou Safou' by Malian duo Amadou and Mariam
10 #Music 'Just Like Love' by Perfume Genius, album 'No Shape' (released today)


More music news>

© since 1996 sawetz