4 January 2017



World-traveling musician Kaskade teamed up with Incase for luggage line with tech-optimized storage Kaskade and travel bags, accessories label Incase launched the collaborative 'Incase x Kaskade' 11-piece collection which is designed by the multi Grammy® Award-nominated musician, DJ, remixer, producer and inspired by the needs of people who have to store technical equipment on planes, trains and walks through cities. The line (carry-on roller, backpack, headphone case, USB light,...) is presented with video showing Kaskade and will be displayed from tomorrow 5th until 8th January at the Consumer Electronics Show (International CES) in Las Vegas where Kaskade will perform live at Hakkasan Nightclub on 7th January. Kaskade about the collaboration: "Of the things I'm uniquely qualified to have an opinion on, traveling would be first on the list. The most integral part of being a seasoned traveler is knowing how to pack, what to pack, and most importantly, what to pack it in."

